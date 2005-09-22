uCertify Launches Exam Simulation PrepKit for CompTIA’s new Linux+ (XK0-002) Certification Exam

Union City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2005 -- uCertify, a leading provider of IT Certification Exam preparation solutions, has announced the launch of their new Exam Simulation PrepKit for the latest Linux+ “2004” Exam - XK0-002. For a limited time, the company is offering an introductory discount of US $ 20 on this PrepKit. The introductory price of this PrepKit is US$ 59.99.



“This PrepKit has been developed by closely following the guidelines of the updated version of CompTIA’s Linux+ “2004” exam objectives. The new PrepKit comes with pre–defined and fully customizable tests with realistic questions, precise explanations of the correct as well as incorrect answers, and exhaustive study notes and guides. I am sure that this PrepKit will provide everything that a student needs to pass the exam. ” says Mark Smith, Technical Lead, uCertify.



The uCertify PrepKit for the “2004” exam offers candidates with new exam objectives and provides them with the most comprehensive resources they can acquire for success in the examination. The PrepKit contains 4 full-length tests, 257 realistic questions with pop quiz and 93 detailed study notes.



On July 31,2005, the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA), introduced the new Linux+ certification “2004” exam on retirement of the old Linux+ “2001” Exam (XK0-001). The Exam XK0-002 is the core requirement for Linux+ exam that involves Linux-based system and network installations, configuration, management and troubleshooting.



The latest PrepKit has been prepared under strict guidance and developed only after extensive research by experienced and certified IT Professionals. The new PrepKit provides a complete review of exam objectives with extremely realistic Practice Tests, detailed Performance Reviews, comprehensive Study Notes and Guides as well as detailed explanation of simulated questions.



Keeping in mind all the latest objectives of Exam XK0-002, the PrepKit has been designed with new features like Technical Articles, Tips and Tricks, and How To’s. The students will get proper guidance through Diagnostic and Adaptive tests, as well as through the simulation tests that are in two modes, namely Learning Mode and Test Mode.



As the content and questions of the PrepKit are based on the revised pattern of the original exam, it provides candidates with the best-suited simulated environment and helps them master their skills in Linux. The PrepKit also includes interactive Pop Quizzes and Final Test that will help students understand and learn the basic concepts of technology.



A free evaluation version containing 30 questions and 18 study notes is now available at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/CompTIA/XK0-002.html



The Exam Simulation PrepKit also guarantees that the candidates will pass the real exam in their first attempt. In an unfortunate event that they fail, uCertify offers full refund for the price of the PrepKit. To read more about our money back guarantee, please visit:

http://www.ucertify.com/about/guarantee.html



uCertify is currently offering up to 70 % discount on its selected PrepKits. This special offer is for a limited time only and will end this month. Customers can save a bundle before this offer closes.



About uCertify



uCertify, founded in 1996, specializes in the development of computer-assisted software for certification exams of Microsoft, CIW, CompTIA, Oracle, Sun and other leading vendors. The experts at uCertify have provided the students with quality training programs, covering areas of their related studies.



Our PrepKits have assisted students not only to become certified but have also helped them to gain knowledge on technical issues. We constantly strive to ensure that the aspirants become successful in their future career as IT professionals.



For more information:

http://www.ucertify.com/about/about.html

