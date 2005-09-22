Stafftopia, Inc and GHCR, Inc Announce Global Partnership

Unique Partnership to Help US Healthcare Systems and Corporations

Attract and Retain Nurses and Therapists



Hailey, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2005 -- Stafftopia, Inc., a nationally-recognized executive placement company, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Global Health Care Recruiters Inc. (GHCR), a multi-national provider based in Chennai, India and Sanibel, Florida. Under this agreement, Stafftopia, Inc will act as the sales arm for GHCR’s Foreign Nurse and Therapist Migration Solutions in the US. GHCR, in turn, will provide the ongoing global resources of healthcare professionals qualified to work in the US. At a time when healthcare organizations are averaging a 10% vacancy rate in nursing positions, and in states like Maryland and Ohio where the vacancy rate is 14%, forcing hospital units to close and non-essential surgeries to be cancelled, the partnership creates a much-needed resource for healthcare organizations faced with significant personnel shortfalls in the short and long-term. Government predictions are that the nation will need 1.7 million nurses by 2020, but just more than 600,000 will be available.



About Stafftopia, Inc.

Founded in February 1996, Stafftopia has been placing executives across corporate America for nearly ten years. It’s Healthcare Division, started in early 2002, has been successful in the placement of physicians nationwide. Stafftopia is headquartered in Hailey, Idaho and also maintains offices in Ketchum, Idaho and Atlanta, Georgia. Employing a team approach, Stafftopia focuses its searches at the executive levels while also answering the needs of multiple openings within their clients.



About GHCR, Inc.

Founded in July 2000, GHCR operates, in partnerships with foreign physicians, nursing schools and training centers with an excellent track record and reputation. GHCR’s knowledge of the industry has enabled it to develop a model for its training centers and curriculum that attracts and selects the best healthcare professionals as candidates. The result has been the establishment a network of centers throughout India and has recently take root in other resource countries. The US office of GHCR, located in Sanibel, Florida, coordinate the marketing and migration of its personnel.



