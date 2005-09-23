Professional Time Management Suite AcePlanner Released.

Software includes task management, daily planning, time tracking and reporting.



Kharkov, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2005 -- Time management is a most popular training for individuals and employees of almost any business. One of the valuable reasons of training popularity is traction to do more for a less time. "Students of our courses fill very successful after they started practicing time management. This is like an emotional bomb, what can power up self-esteem and setup on a way to success." - said Dmitriy Marchenko, professional coach from Arsenal Consulting, Ukraine.



Time management, from the first view, has paradoxical characteristic: to save time it requires time spending on planning and tracking. AcePlanner helps reducing the time associated with general time management tasks. Thus, for a small fee of AcePlanner license people can "buy" more time and quickly adopt time management for their needs.



AcePlanner provides a set of predefined time management templates. Every template contains holes for learning. People involves while learn something new, not exactly for work needs, but also for their-selves. "Six days time management courses are only the starting point for managing life time well. Most interesting happens after courses, then people trying to seriously adapt time management principles for their lives. This requires continuous learning as well." - concluded Dmitriy.



AcePlanner software available as a fully functional 30 days demo completely free without registration and can be found on the site http://www.aceplanner.com or downloaded directly as a single installation file: http://www.aceplanner.com/downloads/AcePlanner.exe.



