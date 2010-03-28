Kyrenia Hotels by All Year Cyprus Travel

Lefkosa, Nicosia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2010 -- All year Cyprus Travel thanks for all guest who support us. We give to our clients lowest price guarantee. Our 30 Kyrenia hotels selected by our local office in North Cyprus, and make sure they keep the standard all the time. Our Early booking discount finish 31st March so make sure you book your holidays before and you save. We are different than other Travel agents we are offering Hotel only bookings for Kyrenia and package holidays including direct flights to Larnaca and Ercan airport, you can fly to Larnaca airport at least 18 UK airports direct to Larnaca airport. All year cyprus Travel is first company who started to offer direct flight packages to North Cyprus, Once you arrived to Cyprus Larnaca airport our local reps meet you at take you to directly to your resort, All our guests VIP for us. We don’t charge extra for VIP treatment. All airport service cars fully air-conditioner, and English spoken experience drivers.



North cyprus is getting very popular with English market, when you compare with other destinations, its cheaper and not so busy, so after busy time at work you can have relax time in North cyprus, with your family.



Spring arrived to North cyprus and time to go now, All year cyprus Travel set some special offers for April and those offers will continiue, for example one of our best 3 star Kyrenia Hotels in North cyprus offering complete package including free half board upgrade only £ 319 per person including direct flights to Larnaca and exclusive airport transfers, don’t miss April offer with All year cyprus Travel. April is best time for walking, sightseeing, Everywhere so green Sun is shining, warm weather good food and wine, what else looking for?



Why must book with a1cyprus ? 10 years experience in Travel industry, ATOL protection, lowest price guaranteed, personal touch, more than 30 hotels in Kyrenia area.



Our most of clients who they arrived to North cyprus in March April time, they joined to orchid walks, Safari tours, or they hire a car and they discover unspoilt natural parks, the most beautiful areas in Kyrenia, Gecitkoy Rezervoar, Besparmak herbarium, Akdeniz beach, Guzelyali beach walking, Bufavento castle area. Korucam Walks.



How to book your Kyrenia Hotel?

All year cyprus travel has got easy booking engine, for hotel bookings, we are offering lowest price guarantee for kyrenia hotels, if you find lower than our price we will refund you the difference

Once you visited our website http://www.a1cyprus.com you can check our offer page and book one of our Kyrenia hotels, if you are looking for package deal including direct flights and airport transfers call us or send us email so we can make your special offer deal.



Angie Mills

All year Cyprus Travel

http://www.a1cyprus.com

