“Sock it to us!” Plea Goes Out to Help Hurricane Katrina Victims In St. Joseph County and Louisiana.

Lakeville, Indiana -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2005 -- Helping the victims of Hurricane Katrina “get back on their feet” got a boost today as The Working Person’s Store (“Working Person’s”) of Lakeville donated over 50 pair of new work boots to United Way’s Gifts In Kind St. Joseph County program.



United Way’s Laura Stringfellow said, “These boots are just what we needed” then added that United Way’s In-Kind program rarely receives needed socks. The Working Person’s Store officials responded with a commitment to appeal directly to the community for help with the “work sock shortage”.



Working Person’s President, Eric Deniger said, “Our hearts go out to all those affected by the hurricane and the flooding. There’s so much work to do, we know our boots are going to be put to good use. And once the word gets out that there’s a real need for these socks, I’m sure the people of Michiana will respond quickly.”



“Sock it to Us!” is a community-wide appeal to collect new work socks for the victims of Hurricane Katrina. “Sock it to Us!” is a cooperative effort of The Working Person’s Store and United Way’s Gifts In Kind St. Joseph County.



The Sock it to Us! sock drive will end Friday, September 30 to allow all donated boots and socks to be immediately dispensed to those in need.



Socks can be dropped or mailed to the United Way of St. Joseph County offices, at 3517 E. Jefferson Blvd, South Bend, IN 46615 or Working Person’s Store, 305 S. Michigan Street, Lakeville, IN 46536.



Donations can also be dropped off on Friday, September 23 or Friday, September 30, from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M., at KAK Warehouse, 1507 S. Olive Street, South Bend. Go to Door 13 on the left side; United Way officials will be there to assist.



About: United Way’s Gifts In Kind St. Joseph County Program



Gifts In Kind St. Joseph County (GIKSJC) is a United Way of St. Joseph County program that provides non-financial operational support for non-profits. In addition, GIKSJC donations help to offset non-profit administrative costs so that more of their funds can de directed toward program delivery and/or serving the community.



About : The Working Person’s Store



Established in 1995, The Working Person’s Store is dedicated to serving working people with a broad selection of durable, comfortable, affordable clothing, footwear and accessories at its flagship store in Lakeville, Indiana, its Industrial Shoe Mobile and its award winning website located at www.workingperson.com.



Working Person presently represents leading work wear brands such as Carhartt Clothing, Dickies, Helly Hansen, Wigwam and Red Kap. Also represented are a broad array of leading footwear brands such as Timberland Boots, Harley Davidson, Wolverine, Carolina Boots, Chippewa Boots, Danner, Georgia Boots, ECCO Shoes, Rockers, Skechers, Doc Martens and many others.



