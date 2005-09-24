International Photography Awards Announces winners of the 2005 Competition.

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2005 -- International Photography Awards (IPA) announced the winners of this year's IPA Photographer of the Year awards.



Pamela Harper of United States was Awarded: Honorable mention in Architecture in non-professional category for "Jerusalem" image.



About Pamela Harper

Pamela L. Harper began her career in business administration in 1977. In early 2005, she made a decision to pursue an artistic dream that she held over many years working in the corporate world while raising five children to adulthood with her husband, Rick.



With a large family, it was easy to find subjects for her love of photography, but a strong desire did not develop until the untimely death of her father, John Watson, who was an ordained minister and evangelist for over 40 years. He dreamed all through the years of his ministry for an opportunity to visit the Holy Land and personally witness all those sites he preached about to thousands of people. While her father was not able, she did embark on a journey to Israel in honor of him.



As the journey progressed, it was very evident that the pictures she captured were much more than tourist photographs. With the combination of the breathtaking landscapes and history interspersed with the memories of her father's messages passionately delivered from the pulpit over many Sundays, a powerful transformation occurred within her that resulted in a spurt of creativity.



Pursuing her interest in photography, she came upon the "Outdoor Photographer Magazine" where she found an article that promoted the International Photography Awards Contest. Despite being a beginner, she decided to submit some of her photographs to the competition.



Inquiries by friends led her to open Photography by Pandora. Her excitement and passion for art shines through in each photograph. Her style demonstrates aptly the nexus of heaven, water, and earth in relationship to humanity. Her work has a soaring quality transcending daily life, making us realize how connected we all are to the greatness of nature, and allowing our imagination to soar.



Born: March 1959, Cincinnati, Ohio USA

Education: Miami University, Oxford, Ohio; Sam Houston State, Huntsville, Texas; Dallas Baptist University, Dallas, Texas

Residence: Lewisville, Texas USA



STATEMENT

Photography by Pandora specializes in scenic landscapes and ancient architectural photography. Her ability to depict historical settings in a modern day format, especially in Christian Holy Land sites, provides a crisp realism to romanticized religious and geographical details typically only found in religious paintings. She has been able to communicate the experience that is in the present and connect it to the past. Her depiction of local inhabitants within the context of her scenic compositions is a testament to her sensitivity to her art.



Photography by Pandora is currently seeking opportunities for publication and exhibition in books, magazines, galleries, art shows, etc. Please contact Photography by Pandora for further information.

