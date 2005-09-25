New Arizona Divorce & Family Law Blog

Phoenix, Arizona -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2005 -- Managing Partner Trent Wilcox of Wilcox & Wilcox, P.C. announces the release of a new blog, Arizona Divorce and Family Law (http://www.arizonafamilylaw.blogspot.com). New blog answers commonly asked questions and addresses current Arizona family law topics, including divorce, custody, child support, spousal maintenance (alimony) and other commonly litigated issues.



Blogs, officially weblogs, are also known as "blawgs" when targeting legal issues. Blogs are easier to update and thus to keep current. Frequent posting by Mr. Wilcox helps keep things fresh and also ensures that a wide variety of topics are covered. Links to other resources will be provided so readers can find answers to their unanswered questions.



"Arizona Divorce and Family Law provides another resource available to the public when dealing with the courts, a divorce or other legal issues. Many people cannot afford to hire an attorney and there is a need to have common legal questions answered. Arizona Divorce & Family Law is a good place to start," says Mr. Wilcox, "Although everyone's case is different and there are other resources out there, this blog provides a jumping off point for further discussions with a lawyer."



Wilcox & Wilcox, P.C. is a central Phoenix law firm with three attorneys focusing their practice on divorce and family law issues.

