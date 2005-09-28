This Season Briggs & Riley Travelware Offers Best Guarantee For Carefree Holiday Travel

Cutting Edge Engineering and a Lifetime Guarantee Offer Antidote to Zealous Baggage Handlers and Super Security



New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2005 -- This year’s holiday travel season promises peak pressure thanks to skyrocketing fuel prices and heightened security. High fuel prices mean fewer, more crowded flights; while strict security checkpoints and rigorous baggage handling promise to test the patience of passengers and the durability of their luggage. This year, the answer is Briggs & Riley, a traveler’s best bet for innovative, high-quality luggage products designed with the traveler, the airline and airport security in mind. Briggs & Riley produces a variety of sophisticated and high-tech travelware designed by engineers specifically to ease your traveling experiences. There is a perfect piece of luggage to meet every traveler’s needs, with streamlined carry-on bags that always fit in the overhead compartment. Even with the difficulties experienced in airport travel today, Briggs & Riley takes the travail out of travel by putting the consumer at ease.





Most important things to know about Briggs & Riley are:

· Briggs & Riley has a hassle-free lifetime guarantee, which eliminates the frustration of dealing with damaged baggage, even if the damage was caused by the airline. Briggs & Riley will repair your travelware for as long as you own it. There are numerous repair centers around the country; and if anything happens to your bag on the road, Briggs & Riley will help you locate the center nearest you.



· Briggs & Riley has three lines of travelware, with each piece designed to be a classic, “investment” piece. The company maintains continuity of styling and color so travelers can build a collection of coordinated, personal traveling companions that become a part of their lives.



· Briggs & Riley travelware is sold only through specialty luggage stores at a universal, established retail price. Consumers never have to worry about comparison-shopping. Briggs & Riley value is extraordinary, but consistent.

Briggs & Riley prides itself on developing ongoing, lifelong relationships with its customers. “Our consumers are loyal to our brand because we don’t just guarantee superior design, performance and value. We provide unique, solid solutions for our customers traveling needs,” says Jim Lahren, Vice President of Marketing for Briggs & Riley.



Special Features of Briggs & Riley Travelware

All Briggs & Riley bags have individual unique features that collectively distinguish them from all other companies. Key features include:



· Outsiderä Handle – This extremely durable handle designed on the outside is made out of aircraft aluminum and slides into an ABS plastic tube. This provides double protection so the handle will not break and can support over 200 lbs. of content in the up position.



· NX Expansion System – This easy push-button mechanism makes it easy to expand your Briggs & Riley travelware for an extra two-and-a half-inch of space. That means increasing your packing capacity by up to 30%.



· Wheels That Stay On The Move – Most companies use inline rollerblade wheels on its rolling bags, but Briggs & Riley thinks inline wheels should be just for inline skating. Briggs & Riley Thermal Plastic Rubber (TPR) wheels are always ready to roll without the threat of dirty bearings to slow a traveler down.



· Quick-Access Pocket – Many Briggs & Riley bags feature a security pocket, with a bright orange interior, for tickets and valuables. The pocket is easily accessible with a bright interior that guarantees it won’t be left open by mistake.



· Suitor Feature – Built for the frequent business traveler, this feature is completely removable so you can use it separately with a hanging hook, or remove it completely for extra packing room.



Briggs & Riley’s Web site, www.briggs-riley.com, provides a full list of the latest products and store locations. In addition, the Web site has a travel center micro site that provides travel tips, advisories, travel news from top publications such as CNN, USA Today and The New York Times, and flight tracking. You can even make all your flight reservations right from Briggs & Riley’s Web Site.



We invite you to join the growing and loyal group of smart, Briggs & Riley travelers. Sample pieces are available for review. High-resolution product pictures are available online at www.briggs-riley.com/mediacenter.

