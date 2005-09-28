South Carolina Gets a New Source

Columbia, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2005 -- SC Source, a growing South Carolina Internet company, today announced the beta launch of its flagship web site SC Source (http://scsource.com), a service that enables South Carolina consumers and businesses to find high quality localized information and services that inform, connect, educate, empower, and entertain, while saving them time and money. SC Source announced that its comprehensive service provides a unique combination of three elements: a wealth of local web content, news and entertainment programming from leading local media, and additional services to help residents find, sell, buy and tell everything from cars, homes, apartments, jobs, community events, shopping, and information about the state of South Carolina. In addition to delivering a wealth of local information and services, SC Source provides the most up-to-the-minute regional, national and global information.



"SC Source is making great strides towards being South Carolina's Source for Everything. We have built the "vehicle", now we are inviting everyone use our service to interact in ways that have not been possible in the past," said Michael Daniels, President and CEO of SC Source. "Our mission is to deliver what's most important to our users: time and money saving products, services, and high quality information about South Carolina. SC Source is published by the people, for the people and truly offers a service specific to the needs of South Carolina."



SC Source Features

SC Source is a loose conglomerate of 30+ Web properties that allow consumers and businesses to "Find, Sell, Buy, Tell, just about anything". Some of the many properties include:



Find: SC Source SC News (Up-to- the minute news from various SC news sources), SC Source SC Web Site Directory (Over 11,000 useful SC links & growing daily.), SC Employment Center (Find your dream job) and more...



Sell: SC Source Classifieds(Antiques, real estate, computers, and more), SC Source Autos, (Dealers and individuals sell cars, trucks, parts, etc..) SC Source Real Estate Center (Realtors and individuals list the latest South Carolina homes) and more...



Buy: SC Source Service Marketplace (Professional Service Provider bid on your projects), SC Source Stores (Find the best deals from large/small retailers, Mom and Pop, Traditional and Online Stores) and more...



Tell: SC Source Forums (Speak Out about various topics, events, etc..) , SC Source Blogs (Share your thoughts and views with the world.), SC Source Pictures (Share your favorite photos and memories with friends, family, or the world), SC Source Live Chat (Chat Live and in Real time with others) and more...



Local Online Advertising

SC Source provides local and national advertisers with an ideal venue to reach targeted audiences through interactive, cost-effective, online advertising. Services such as SC Source Service Marketplace, SC Source Yellow Pages, SC Source Banner and Search Advertising will allow advertisers to communicate with consumers who match an exact profile of an advertiser's target customer, creating a very highly targeted and valuable marketing opportunity.



About SC Source

SC Source (http://scsource.com) is a growing South Carolina Internet company that delivers high quality localized information, products and services to consumers and businesses in South Carolina. SC Source is working towards being the most popular and trafficked Internet destination in South Carolina. Headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, SC Source network includes 30 + properties that allow people living, traveling and interested in South Carolina to "Find, Sell, Buy, Tell, just about anything".

