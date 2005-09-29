Silicon Valley Revolution Unveils at SIPA Annual Conference

Silicon Valley Revolution Unveils at Annual Conference:

SIPA Focuses on Emerging "Service Driven" Technology Industry



Santa Clara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2005 -- Silicon Valley Indian Professionals Association (SIPA) will host their 18th annual main event on Saturday, November 12, 2005 from 8:30am to 5:00pm at the HP Oakroom Auditorium, 19447 Pruneridge Ave, Cupertino, CA.



Silicon Valley has been America's technology center for decades and continues to show waves of growth in the past year. Recently, there has been a shifting in the market from tradition technology to more "service driven" industry. This shift is shaping up to be the next big opportunity for Silicon Valley and the entire technology industry.



"On Demand, Domain Specific Search and outsourcing are 3 major trends that are starting to really shake the market. In effect, this shift is a balance of the power from the developer to the customer. We've pulled together A-list experts in this area to discuss the emerging trends and how businesses can capitalize on it", states Avinash Vaidya, President of SIPA.



This 1-day event offers top-notch panel discussions, leading expert moderators and keynotes, a day of networking with other industry professionals and a chance to hear first hand how to use the changing landscape to capture more business.



SIPA Vice President, Bobby Sharma adds, "Borrowing from the words of the great American philosopher, Eric Hoffer, we used to think that revolutions are the cause of change. Actually it is the other way around: change prepares the ground for revolution. This is a change that can't be ignored and SIPA is committed to bringing awareness movement."



Tickets are first-come, first serve and the first 50 paid attendees receive a complimentary copy of Rajesh Setty's newly released book, Beyond Code. Seating is limited so call today to reserve your tickets. Tickets include admission to all programs, a brown bag lunch, and a small gift bag. Ticket

fees are $45 for non-members, $25 for SIPA members or affiliate members, $15 for students with a valid id. For bulk discounts (10+ tickets), please contact SIPA at info@sipa.org for pricing. On site parking is complimentary for all attendees. For more information, visit the SIPA website at www.sipa.org.

