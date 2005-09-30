Better Business Brokerage Listed on the Wall Street Journal

Bowie, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2005 -- Being listed on a well-positioned directory run by a reputable source can be a boon for any business especially those that haven’t historically advertised on the Internet. With high placement in the search engines becoming harder to achieve and top listing frequently producing irrelevant results, a directory listing is the perfect match for both Businesses and customers alike. Appearing in the directory of a news site that is already frequented by your primary target audience can bring a lot of new visibility to Businesses while providing a convenient access point for clients. Potential customers will not need to hunt through thousands of pages of irrelevant search results to find the Businesses they are looking for.



Pat Amodio, President of Better Business Brokerage, LLC states that “Being included in the Wall Street Journals Online Directory has been a great opportunity for our Company. So many of our clients use the Journal everyday as a part of doing business and we are thrilled to be so accessible. This allows us to more easily meet their needs.”Better Business Brokerage, LLC will be 1 of 8 exclusively listed Merger & Acquisition Firms Internationally.



They can be found at http://wsj.directorym.com/DM/?dir=11546 More than 5.8 million unique users visit the Wall Street Journal Online every month, including a paid audience of more than 700,571 subscribers. These affluent, well-educated professionals and influential industry leaders come to the Online Journal because the quality and credibility of this news and information source is vital to their daily success.



About Better Business Brokerage:The principal partners of Better Business Brokerage, LLC have over 35 years combined experience in Sales, Business Management, Engineering, Technology, Computers and Company Ownership. The Better Business Brokerage staff has operated effectively on senior management teams with start-ups as well as with middle-market size, privately held companies, and Fortune 500 corporations. They offer services in the areas of Business Sales, Mergers, Acquisitions, Valuations and General Business Consultation. Based out of the MD, Virginia, Metro DC corridor, their web site can be found at http://www.BetterBusinessBrokerage.com