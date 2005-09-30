Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Water Tank Demolition

South Plainfield, South Plainfield -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2005 -- Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., (website: http://www.dallascontracting.com) a specialized contractor providing demolition, onsite concrete aggregate crushing, equipment salvage and scrap metal recycling to various industries, recently completed the demolition of a 40 foot, 10 foot diameter steel water tank. The water tower demolition is part of a larger redevelopment project.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. (Dallas Contracting) was contracted to demolish the steel water tower which was located in South New Jersey. The tank was approximately 40 feet high and ten feet in diameter. To demolish the structure, Dallas Contracting utilized a Genie boom lift and several laborers equipped with steel burning torches. The steel of the tank was cut into sections and then dropped into the shell of the tank. The steel sheets were then loaded with a skid steer and placed into rolloffs for scrap metal recycling. A fire hose and a fire watch were maintained for safety purposes. The project was completed in 2 days with no incidents or injuries.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. is an expert in demolition and equipment salvage. Additional information on our services can be obtained at our website http://www.dallascontracting.com/



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. offers a turnkey approach to demolition, concrete recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof:



Demolition, Onsite Concrete Aggregate Crushing and Recycling, Environmental Remediation, Rigging, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals, Dismantlement, Equipment Salvage and Scrap Metal Recycling.



Dallas Contracting Co. Inc. sells used and surplus equipment and inventory at their storefront on EBAY (http://stores.ebay.com/Dallas-Contracting?refid=store).



