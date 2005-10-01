Celebs Take OraWave’s Pink Ribbon for Spin at World Music Awards

Clawson, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/3/2005 -- Celebrities and VIP guests were brushing for the cure at the 2005 World Music Awards. A featured gift at this years’ awards, OraWave’s 2-Minute TwinSpin™ battery powered toothbrush was spinning to make celebrity smiles even whiter – and to raise awareness for it’s pink ribbon brush for the cure program benefiting the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.



James Denton of Desperate Housewives fame and this years’ spokesperson for Lee Denim Days – also benefiting the Komen Foundation, singers Patti Labell, Rihanna and Teairra Mari actress Traci Bingham were among the celebrities snapped taking the Pink Ribbon for a spin.



The OraWave Pink Ribbon 2-minute TwinSpin is the toothbrush that could potentially save a life. OraWave will donate 10 percent of sales from its Pink Ribbon 2-Minute TwinSpin and manual Care Whitening Toothbrush, up to $125,000 annually, to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.



Available in a pink and in a variety of exciting new colors, the Pink Ribbon 2-Minute TwinSpin Power Toothbrush features a pink ribbon - the symbol of solidarity against breast cancer - on its handle, and is packaged in a beautiful display box. (MSRP $6.99).



The Pink Ribbon™ 2-Minute TwinSpin™ features:

o Dentist-recommended two-minute timer

o Hygienist-recommended twin-oscillating heads

o Soft-end rounded bristles endorsed by dental professionals

o Low-cost replacement heads

o Ergonomic design, outstanding engineering and durability



Orawave also offers a twin-pack Pink Ribbon manual toothbrush set featuring one pink brush and one silver brush. (MSRP $3.49)



The mission of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation is to eradicate breast cancer as a life-threatening disease through research, education, screening and treatment. For more information, please contact the Susan G. Komen Foundation at www.komen.org or 1-800-I’m.Aware.



