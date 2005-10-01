ORAWAVE Announces Corporate Partnership With Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation

Clawson, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/3/2005 -- One in seven women in the United States will be diagnosed in their lifetime with breast cancer, a disease that kills one woman every 13 minutes.



In response to those disturbing numbers, OraWave, LLC., (www.orawave.com), creators of the 2-Minute TwinSpin™ battery-powered toothbrush, have launched the OraWave Cares® Brush for the Cure® program.



OraWave will donate 10 percent of sales from its Pink Ribbon 2-Minute TwinSpin and manual Care Whitening Toothbrush, up to $125,000 annually, to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.



“In one way or another, each of us has been touched by the millions of women who face a life-threatening struggle against breast cancer. As a new corporate partner of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, OraWave is pleased to join the Komen Foundation in its mission to eradicate this horrible disease,” stated D. Thomas Hoffecker, president of OraWave.

The mission of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation is to eradicate breast cancer as a life-threatening disease through research, education, screening and treatment. For more information, please contact the Foundation at www.komen.org or 1-800-I’m.Aware.



Available in a pink and in a variety of exciting new colors, the Pink Ribbon 2-Minute TwinSpin Power Toothbrush features a pink ribbon - the symbol of solidarity against breast cancer - on its handle, and is packaged in a beautiful display box. (MSRP $6.99).

The Pink Ribbon™ 2-Minute TwinSpin™ features:

o Dentist-recommended two-minute timer

o Hygienist-recommended twin-oscillating heads

o Soft-end rounded bristles endorsed by dental professionals

o Low-cost replacement heads

o Ergonomic design, outstanding engineering and durability



Orawave also offers a twin-pack Pink Ribbon manual toothbrush set featuring one pink brush and one silver brush. (MSRP $3.49)



