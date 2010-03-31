Expanding Your Horizons Network Enrolls with SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2010 -- SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that the Expanding Your Horizons Network (http://www.expandingyourhorizons.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



Expanding Your Horizons Network will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on the Expanding Your Horizons Network’s efforts to motivate middle and high school girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.



“It is our goal to help non-profit organizations spread the word about the positive efforts they are making,” said Daniel R. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “SBWire is pleased to welcome Expanding Your Horizons Network to the SBWire for Non-Profits program.”



Organizations interested in the SBWire for Non-Profits program are encouraged to apply for the program by visiting: http://www.sbwire.com/services/nonprofits



About the Expanding Your Horizons Network

Our mission is to encourage young women to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers. Through Expanding Your Horizons (EYH) Network programs, we provide STEM role models and hands-on activities for middle and high school girls. Our ultimate goal is to motivate girls to become innovative and creative thinkers ready to meet 21st Century challenges. The Network's programs are developed based on the following assumptions:



1. In order to increase the participation of women in mathematics, science, and engineering careers, there must be an increase in the pool of qualified women.

2. In order for young women to have the option to enter mathematics, science, and engineering careers, they need to choose to take the appropriate mathematics and science courses in high school.

3. Intervention strategies are needed that increase the participation of girls in mathematics by nurturing enjoyment and confidence in mathematics, by connecting the value of mathematics to career opportunities, by providing career role models, and by actively encouraging girls to persevere in mathematics coursework.



