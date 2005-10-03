What If Your Doctor Taught You Self-Healing Techniques?

Daniel J. Benor, MD does just that – in this remarkable book:

How Can I Heal What Hurts? ISBN 0-9754248-3-1 October 2005



"An excellent resource." -- Dr. Bernie Siegel

"A masterpiece of documentation." -- Dr. C. Norman Shealy

"This book is essential.... A greater service can hardly be imagined." --Dr. Larry Dossey



Medford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/4/2005 -- You're at your wit's end with pain and stress. Despite your doctor’s best efforts, the prescription medicines you take make you woozy, weary and dull - and they still don't eliminate your pain. What if your doctor offered acupuncture, meditation, and other healing techniques instead of prescribing medications to master your pain and stress? Imagine no more fights with insurance companies to cover expensive drugs, no more drugs to relieve chronic pain, and – most important – no more pain!



In a book that could change your life, psychiatrist-healer-author Daniel J. Benor offers guidance and real-life examples of how people can use their natural abilities to heal themselves. How Can I Heal What Hurts? is a masterpiece of documentation that guides and encourages readers to look to inner resources for healing.



How Can I Heal What Hurts? the second of four volumes in the Healing Research series, encapsulates Dr. Benor's 25 years of research into the remarkable benefits of self-healing through a wide variety of complementary/alternative health choices. Written by a practicing medical doctor who is also a healer – to help people get rid of physical, emotional, and spiritual pain – How Can I Heal What Hurts? is receiving accolades from the medical community.



Larry Dossey, M.D., author of Reinventing Medicine, and Healing Words, and Executive Editor of the Explore journal, describes How Can I Heal What Hurts? as "authoritative, insightful, and comprehensive... For…the healing professions, this book is essential!”



C. Norman Shealy, M.D., Founding President of the American Holistic Medical Association, recommends How Can I Heal What Hurts? as " “Unequivocally the encyclopedia of evidence for self-healing.”."



Bernie Siegel, M.D., author of Love, Medicine & Miracles and Prescriptions for Living notes that Dr. Benor's book is "an excellent resource for all those interested in expanding their view of health and healing."



Richard Gerber, M.D., author of Vibrational Medicine, recommends this as “The most extensive and critical analyses of healing research found in a single sourcebook, a classic in the healing field.”



The Professional Edition of this book, Consciousness, Bioenergy and Healing was acknowledged as BOOK OF THE YEAR by the Scientific and Medical Network, UK.



About the Author: Daniel J. Benor, M.D. is a psychiatrist practicing wholistic psychotherapy and healing in New Jersey. A prolific writer, editor, and speaker, Dr. Benor authored numerous articles, and lectures and leads experiential workshops internationally on wholistic healing and spiritual awareness. Dr. Benor is founder of the Doctor-Healer Networks in England and in North America. He is Editor of the International Journal of Healing and Caring--On Line (www.ijhc.org) and appears internationally on radio and TV. For additional information or to schedule an interview, contact the author.

