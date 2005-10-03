4th Dimension PCB is Part of Team Awarded NASA (MSFC) Contract

Sunrise, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/4/2005 -- 4th Dimension PCB, Inc., a provider of printed circuit board (PCB) design services, announced today it is part of the team of contractors recently awarded NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) Engineering, Science and Technical Services (ESTS) contract.



Through this contract, 4th Dimension PCB will provide engineering and technical services to MSFC, including circuit board design services and board fabrication. 4th Dimension PCB's work will directly support the Space Shuttle, the International Space Station, and other spacecraft operations.



Jacobs Sverdrup, a provider of advanced technology engineering services, is the lead company for the contract. The contract's performance period begins on October 15, 2005 and consists of a one-year base period and four one-year options.



4th Dimension PCB personnel have supported space programs at MSFC since 1996. Since 2002 much of this work has come through firm fixed price contracts and purchases.



"This is a wonderful opportunity for us to develop our work to MSFC," said Mark Eckert, president of 4th Dimension PCB. "We believe MSFC’s engineers are pleased with our past performances and we look forward to providing NASA programs with continued quality services.



About 4th Dimension PCB

4th Dimension PCB is an engineering service and PCB design center dedicated to printed circuit board design. Headquartered in Florida, our expertise is exclusively with the Mentor Graphic Expedition and PADS software and we provide our services to clients throughout North America either through on-site support with our contractors or, more often, many clients outsource their work to our design center. 4th Dimension PCB offers Full Custom services inclusive of PCB Design, Schematic entry, Software Training, and Library Management Support. For more information, visit www.4thdpcb.com.

