South Florida Real Estate Attorney Donates closing services to Hurricane Victims

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/4/2005 -- The Attorneys at The Law Offices of Eric L. Bronfeld / Go2Closing.com (an experienced Real Estate Law Firm and Florida Title company) have decided to donate their services to the victims of the recent Hurricanes that have devastated the Gulf Coast.



Any individuals or Family’s that are making a move to Broward or Miami-Dade counties in beautiful South Florida can have the closing services on they’re newly contracted home purchase at no-charge. The only expenses to the purchaser will be the Title Insurance premium (state promulgated rate), any state or local charges, and any additional expenses occurred (i.e.: appraisal, etc). The actual attorney fees will be absorbed by the firm, this service includes an actual attorney present for the buyers’ protection at the closing.



Please encourage your realtor, mortgage broker, or lender to utilize our services, remember it’s your choice on the use of a title company

during a real estate transaction.



For additional information please contact Howard Orloff or Eric Bronfeld at (954) 527-1512 or visit us at www.go2closing.com

