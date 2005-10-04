Bella's Cookies to debut Hunky Punky at Apple Scrapple

Milton, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/5/2005 -- Bella's Cookies, will release it's 3rd variety available to the public "Hunky Punky" this Saturday at the Apple Scrapple Festival in Bridgeville. The company, which is the first all natural and organic cookie company in Delaware, introduced their cookies to the Cape region in July with the debut of their "Champion Chunk" cookie and in mid August dropped the "Choco-Bomb" for many eager chocolate lovers. Cookie lovers everywhere can once again delight, with the release of their latest creation.



At a festival where the masses will walk the streets of Bridgeville surrounded by the aroma of Apples and Scrapple, Bella's Cookies will unveil their newest creation ... "Hunky Punky." "There isn't a day that goes by that someone doesn't ask me when this one is coming out," said Mark Leishear (Director of Sales and Marketing) "Hunky Punky" is the company's pumpkin ginger cookie ... 100% pure pumpkin married with chunks of crystallized Chinese ginger in a cookie loaded with spices appropriate for this time of year.



The story of "Hunky Punky" comes out as a cross between Pinocchio and Henny Penny. "The ending is quite a surprise," said Mark "but it's definitely my favorite story so far.” Kelly Leishear, President of Bella's Cookies, along with her husband Mark founded Bella's Cookies on the premise that children should have a "cleaner" choice in the treats they eat. Kelly and Mark’s daughter, Bella (4), is the face behind the company and along with their son Liam (2) are their inspiration and chief tasters. Bella’s Cookies contain no trans fats, no hydrogenated oils, no artificial colors/flavors or preservatives and no high fructose corn syrup. "The ingredients we use are definitely not what you get in a pack of anything you get from the store," said Mark "but with our cookies you eat one, you enjoy it, and you can carry a clean conscience along with it ... there isn't much out there you can do that with."



Bella's Cookies will set up their 10x15 booth in the center of Walnut St. in Bridgeville for this year's Apple Scrapple festival. "Hunky Punky" has some tough competition as the company promises their other two varieties will be available too, but the double pack with the orange and green tag will take the spotlight this Saturday. All Natural and Organic Foods are growing in popularity, and studies have suggested eating such foods promotes living a healthier lifestyle. “Everyone enjoys a good treat, so as we say … treat yourself right!"



Bella's Cookies is Delaware's 1st All-Natural & Organic Cookie Company & specializes in the aforementioned and vegan "breakfast" cookies. Cookies can be ordered in a variety of ways ... for more information call 302-684-8152 or visit www.bellascookies.com.

