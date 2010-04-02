Industrial Epoxy Floor Coating Company Announces New Head of Technology

Medina, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2010 -- Medina, Ohio April 2, 2010: William A. Corner, formerly of ICS Building Technology and Garland Floor Company (Cleveland, Ohio) brings more than 30 years of floor coating formulation and installation experience to Prime Polymers Inc. Ronnie Rotili, President of Prime Polymers Inc. said “We welcome William to our team of industrial floor coating professionals and know he will be a great asset to our company. His knowledge and expertise in the floor coating industry is vast and very impressive.”



About Prime Polymers Inc.

Prime Polymers Inc. specializes in the installation of industrial floor coatings and resurfacing systems, as well as static dissipative (ESD) and secondary containment systems. The company was founded in 1994 and offers turn-key solutions to industrial flooring environments.



For additional information please visit us on the web at http://www.primepolymers.com

