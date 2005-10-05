Bug Huntress QA Lab announces of extending its BugHuntress Test Suit functionality for Palm OS 3.0-5.4

Kharkiv, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/5/2005 -- Bug Huntress QA Lab, the leading software testing company for testing applications for PDA's and smart phones being the originator and of the pioneering BugHuntress Test Suite which is an automated testing system for PDA applications, announces its BugHuntress Test Suite functionality extension for application testing on Palm OS compatible handhelds and emulators, working on Palm OS 3.0-5.4.



Bug Huntress Team feels proud to remind of its BugHuntress Test Suite automated testing system which is a client-server system with Windows server that enables testing both on Palm OS devices and their emulators by comparing the result with reference values at control points. PC and Palm parts of BugHuntress Test Suite interact through COM-port, by using USB-bus and via TCP/IP protocol. Automated testing is performed using special scenarios, scripts and control points (e.g. screen CRC, controls states, databases states, etc.) which basically represent software test plan written in Java-script with BHTS commands. The system's flexibility allows to script any test plan and easily carry out functional, output and stress testing. Test Suite is especially convenient for regressive testing, when changes to program code are continually made throughout software lifecycle. Some useful application's features are: capability to control reference sums comparison, capability to take screenshots during test execution and compare them with the reference ones, handy results logging.



The overwhelming advantage of the enhanced BugHuntress Test Suite if compared to proximate products for embedded systems with sophisticated human interfaces is its ability to build in between the Palm OS and the application being tested and intercept the wider variety of events on the system level. It needs not to emulate system pressing on buttons but intercepts events within the system.



Now the enhanced version of BugHuntress Test Suite supports the all the above OSes. It also now supports WinCE and Symbian platforms.



About Bug Huntress QA Lab

The company was founded in 1998 as an independent software development and software testing company. Wide experience in QA gained by the team and high demand on testing services transformed the QA department into a new brand-Bug Huntress QA Lab (www.bughuntress.com). Bug Huntress QA Lab in cooperation with its QArea owner-company has developed a variety of cross-platform software solutions for business, security, healthcare and gaming industry.



http://www.bughuntress.com

info@bughuntress.com