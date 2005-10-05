Universal Guardian's Cobra StunLight(TM) Successfully Introduced in Mexico

Universal Guardian's Cobra StunLight(TM) Successfully Introduced at Convention of Mexico's Chiefs of Police and Mayors



Newport Beach, CA, -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/5/2005 -- Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (OTC Bulletin Board: UGHO), an emerging global leader in non-lethal protection products, integrated transportation security systems and strategic security services to protect against terrorist, criminal and security threats to governments and businesses worldwide, successfully introduced the company's non-lethal Cobra StunLight(TM) to Mexico's police chiefs and mayors at the sixth National Convention of Public Security organized by Mexican Association of Municipalities in Mexico City.



Mexico's National Security Convention is attended by City Mayors, City Managers, City Councils, and Public Security and Civilian Protection Directors from Municipal, State and Federal governments throughout the country to introduce new products and programs for citizen security, crime prevention and emergency response through the inter-institutional coordination, strategic and operational planning, and application of new technologies.



"The general consensus of Police Chiefs and Mayors from around Mexico was that the Cobra StunLight(TM) was as an ideal security product which would enhance the safety of police officers in cities across Mexico and reduce injuries to suspects that they apprehend," stated Captain Dennis Cole (Ret) of Shield Defense.



"Due to the overwhelming response to the Cobra StunLight(TM) at our National Security Convention in Mexico City, we are planning to expand our order quantities and required inventory levels to meet this anticipated demand," stated Miguel Botello, Managing Director of Shield Defense distributor VICGI S.A. of Monterrey, Mexico. "For example, a national beer distributor with more than 7,000 trucks stated that he would like to equip all of his drivers with Cobra StunLights(TM) to protect their personnel, cash and cargo," continued Mr. Botello.



"Law Enforcement agencies and distributors in other international markets have been searching for safe and effective non-lethal use-of-force alternatives and are now discovering that the Cobra StunLight(TM) offers a "True Non-lethal Alternative" to potentially deadly less-lethal weapons currently on the market," stated Michael Skellern, Universal Guardian CEO.



The Cobra StunLight(TM) provides escalating offensive and defensive non-lethal options for law enforcement, military and security professionals by incorporating three extremely bright tactical lights into a single flashlight head enabling the user to illuminate the target, use the red-laser aiming device to cause a "pause in combat", and if required, debilitate one or more assailants by launching a high pressure stream of OC up to 21 feet.



About Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.



Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (UGHO) and its subsidiaries provide a comprehensive range of security products, systems, and services designed to mitigate terrorist and security threats worldwide. Universal Guardian Global Security Group comprises everything from strategic and tactical security services, business risk solutions, integrated and interoperable security systems, to non-lethal defense products. Universal Guardian companies features a wide variety of security applications for transportation and global supply chain security, maritime security and critical infrastructure protection for government and multi-national businesses on every continent.



About Shield Defense International



Shield Defense International (SDI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., designs and produces non-lethal weapons and systems that provide law enforcement, military, professional security and consumers with multiple use-of-force options to address appropriate threat conditions in today's growing global security and terrorist environments. www.ShieldDefense.com



About Secure Risks Limited



SecureRisks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc, is a London based global security group providing practical risk solutions, tactical security products and services, and critical infrastructure protection in today's most challenging environments from regional hubs located in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Asia Pacific. www.SecureRisks.com



Further information is available on the Company's website: www.UniversalGuardian.com



