UNC Health Care System implements @Par suite integrated with Lawson Software from AtPar, Inc to mobile enable their warehouse/supply chain operations.

West Lebanon, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/6/2005 -- AtPar, Inc a leading provider of handheld applications to Hospitals, today announced that UNC Health Care System has successfully completed implementing @Par suite to mobile enable their Par Management, Receiving, and Distribution operations.



“The @PAR products provided us with access to information about our services that we didn't have before and allowed us to make informed decisions regarding operations and how we could better service our customers. In addition to improving our turn-around time they helped to make our processes more efficient. I would also add that the @PAR customer service crew is always very responsive to our issues and creative when it came to problem solving. In summary, @PAR didn't just sell us a product. They partnered with us to enhance our MMIS and improve our services,” said Chuck Mauro, Materials Management Director at the hospital.



About UNC Hospitals

The UNC Health Care System is a not-for-profit integrated health care system, owned by the State of North Carolina and based in Chapel Hill. UNC Hospitals includes North Carolina Children's Hospital, North Carolina Memorial Hospital, North Carolina Neurosciences Hospital, and North Carolina Women's Hospital.



About AtPar, Inc

AtPar Inc. is a supply chain execution software company headquartered in West Lebanon, NH. AtPar offers @Par a suite of handheld applications that helps hospitals automate their Warehouse / Supply Chain operations. AtPar’s industry-leading mobile applications are successfully addressing the challenges faced by the healthcare industry today. AtPar, Inc serves more than 45 hospitals in the United States which include some of the top Health Care Systems in the nation.

