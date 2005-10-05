Manufacturing Software Encompix Selected by Shick Tube-Veyor Corporation

Cincinnati, Ohio -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/6/2005 -- Shick Tube-Veyor Corporation was founded in 1956 by William F. Ungashick, an aeronautical engineer. Today, Shick is an industry leader in providing single source automated ingredient handling systems and equipment. Shick designs, manufactures, installs and services systems for customers primarily in the baking industry. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, Shick has approximately 165 employees located in Missouri and Singapore. The firm selected Encompix (www.encompix.com) because it has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing.



Additional new Encompix clients include Global Vehicle Systems, Air-x-hemphill (AXH), Komline-Sanderson, and Pattern Equipment & Prototype (PEP).



In the increasingly competitive world of engineer-to-order and project-based manufacturing, companies have to operate at maximum efficiency to compete with not only domestic firms, but also the growing number of overseas competitors. The companies that will thrive in this environment are those that are continually looking for improvement.



According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), "Encompix has experienced strong levels of success because this year few other manufacturing software companies truly understand the specific issues and nuances facing the engineer-to-order segment of the manufacturing market." Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



