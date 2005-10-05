Encompix ERP Software Works for Michigan Custom Precision Machine Manufacturer

Cincinnati, Ohio -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/6/2005 -- According to TR Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), "This Gehring implementation is indicative of the type of efficiency process many ETO manufacturers are completing to stay competitive in a global economy."



Established in 1976, Gehring L.P. launched its North American operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The 50,000 square foot facility provides a full service machine tool operation, engineering and assembly of custom precision honing machines, comprehensive research and development services, contract honing services, tooling re-work services, a highly skilled team of service technicians, spare parts and in-house manufacturing of super-abrasives by another Gehring Group member, Diato L.P.



After a six-month implementation Gehring L.P. went live on Encompix, the nation's leading ETO (Engineer-to-Order) ERP system. The implementation or champion team was comprised of eight representatives from each department, including both end-users and managers. As with most successful implementations, the president was heavily involved and committed to the project's success.



Adrian Mitrea was the project manager for the Encompix implementation. According to Mitrea, "We are seeing a streamlining of our processes with better communication between departments. Our people can see the whole process and not just their piece. They now understand the effect their work has on downstream operations, and we now have the discipline to make things happen the right way. This is a direct result of having a single, integrated system."



Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



