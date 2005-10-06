Universal Guardian's Cobra StunLight(TM) Receives Notice of Allowance From U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Newport Beach, CA - (SBWIRE) -- 10/6/2005 -- Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (OTC Bulletin Board: UGHO - News), an emerging global leader in non- lethal protection products, integrated transportation security systems and strategic security services to protect against terrorist, criminal and security threats to governments and businesses worldwide, announced today that it received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its Cobra StunLight(TM) flashlight. With the allowance of this patent application, Universal Guardian will be awarded exclusive protection for its Cobra StunLight(TM) which dispenses non-lethal substances, such as its ChemStream(TM) canisters, that are housed within the Cobra StunLight(TM). In addition to protecting its intellectual property rights in the United States, the company has filed for international patent protection for the Cobra StunLight(TM) under the Patent Cooperation Treaty.



According to Michael Skellern, Chief Executive Officer of Universal Guardian and co-inventor of the Cobra StunLight(TM) technology, "We're very excited about the U.S. Patent Office's Notice of Allowance as it grants Universal Guardian intellectual property protection for our aerosol dispensing Cobra StunLight(TM). Our Cobra StunLight(TM) offers defensive and offensive use-of-force options and provides law enforcement and security professionals with a 'True Non-lethal Alternative'® to other products and is an extremely cost-effective replacement to their standard flashlight, mace or pepper spray, and baton."



About Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.

Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (UGHO) and its subsidiaries provide a comprehensive range of security products, systems, and services designed to mitigate terrorist and security threats worldwide. Universal Guardian Global Security Group comprises everything from strategic and tactical security services, business risk solutions, integrated and interoperable security systems, to non-lethal defense products. Universal Guardian companies features a wide variety of security applications for transportation and global supply chain security, maritime security and critical infrastructure protection for government and multi-national businesses on every continent. www.UniversalGuardian.com



About Shield Defense International

Shield Defense International (SDI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., designs and produces non-lethal weapons and systems that provide law enforcement, military, professional security and consumers with multiple use-of-force options to address appropriate threat conditions in today's growing global security and terrorist environments. www.ShieldDefense.com



ISR Systems, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., provides multi-level secure, security systems that facilitate surveillance, threat detection and tracking to protect inter-modal transportation, seaport and airport facilities, and critical infrastructure from asymmetrical terrorist and security threats. ISR turn key sourced-based SupplyChain Guardian(TM) RFID systems and Container Guardian(TM) systems provide increased supply chain efficiencies, visibility and security with automated monitoring and decision support from command and control centers in North America, Europe and Asia to coordinate notification to shippers, customers and tactical responses among multiple agencies to interdict or respond to potential security threats. www.ISRsystems.com

About Secure Risks Limited



SecureRisks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc, is a London based global security group providing practical risk solutions, tactical security products and services, and critical infrastructure protection in today's most challenging environments from regional hubs located in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Asia Pacific. www.SecureRisks.com



Safe Harbor Statement:



This news release contains certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.'s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. These risks factors include potential customer interest in the sale and production of Cobra StunLight(TM) and Riot Defender(TM) and their accessories.



