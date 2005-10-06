Manufacturing Software Encompix Perfect for PEP

Cincinnati, Ohio -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2005 -- Pattern Equipment & Prototype (PEP) in Windsor, Ontario, is a division of Tooling & Equipment International (TEI), Livonia, Michigan. TEI is a leader in Design, Engineering and Manufacturing of Tooling, Prototype, Pre-Production and Mass Production Equipment for the Metal Casting Industry.



PEP selected Encompix (www.encompix.com) ETO ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software because it has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing.



Engineer-to-order (ETO) and project-based manufacturers face business challenges that simply cannot be resolved by traditional manufacturing systems. Engineer-to-order companies need to be able to provide accurate cost estimates to customers, manage all aspects of complex projects, deliver on time and on budget—all while keeping a close eye on cash flow. There is intense pressure to reduce costs, shorten cycle times, while maintaining high quality. Finally, engineer-to-order companies need an accurate picture of the profitability of each project in order to comprehend the impact on the business.



In the increasingly competitive world of engineer-to-order and project-based manufacturing, companies have to operate at maximum efficiency to compete with not only domestic firms, but also the growing number of overseas competitors. The companies that will thrive in this environment are those that are continually looking for improvement.



According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), "Encompix has experienced strong levels of success because this year few other manufacturing software companies truly understand the specific issues and nuances facing the engineer-to-order segment of the manufacturing market." Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.

Encompix

http://www.encompix.com

Roger Meloy

513-733-0066













# # #