PRONTO ERP Selected by Calhoun Bend Mill

Eden Prairie, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2005 -- In the latest issue of Food Engineering magazine, leading manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler, profiled Calhoun Bend Mill. Based in Jonesville, Louisiana, Calhoun Bend Mill manufactures a wide variety of dessert, cornbread, and fry mixes. The company sells its products to grocery stores via direct store delivery distributors (DSD), and via phone, mail order and the Internet. Other distribution channels for Calhoun Bend Mill include sells to restaurants, hospitals, schools and other institutions with the Food Service line. The company also manufactures mixes for contract customers and offers private labelling.



The Louisiana food manufacturer selected PRONTO ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), the leading food manufacturing enterprise management systems. According to Martie Hoover, Operations Manager at Calhoun Bend Mill, the company was seeking a solution to automate current business processes and expand as the company grows. "We reviewed several food manufacturing ERP vendors, but PRONTO ERP stood out with its full suite of modules and functionality." Hoover made it clear, "With PRONTO-Xi, we no longer need to create manual spreadsheets. With faster and more accurate reporting, we make better decisions about material requirements and purchasing."



Pronto North America, Inc. is widely recognized as the authority in technologically driven business solutions and process management. Utilizing innovative implementation techniques and tools, Pronto North America generates increased performance, service, efficiency, and accountability.



Pronto North America is the North American Master Distributor of PRONTO-Xi™, a comprehensive software system allowing manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to effectively manage all phases of their business. Far beyond just another Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System, PRONTO-Xi's financial and distribution applications are unique and have provided maximum return on investment for a wide variety of organizations since 1976. From PRONTO Production to PRONTO Advanced Warehousing; from PRONTO Planning to PRONTO Quality Management System (QMS); from PRONTO Distribution Requirements Planning (DRP) to PRONTO Forecasting Management, the cross-section and breadth of integrated elements addressed by PRONTO-Xi is unmatched in the marketplace and justifies its natural leadership role as the best fully integrated business software solution.



PRONTO North America

http://www.prontoerp.com

Tom Verzi

952-942-5858





