ETO ERP Manufacturing Software Highlights Encompix

Cincinnati, Ohio -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2005 -- According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org),



"Encompix has experienced strong levels of success because this year few other manufacturing software companies truly understand the specific issues and nuances facing the engineer-to-order segment of the manufacturing market." Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results. Q3 2005 was fast-paced for the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), manufacturing software leader. New clients included:



Shick Tube-Veyor Corporation was founded in 1956 by William F. Ungashick, an aeronautical engineer. Today, Shick is an industry leader in providing single source automated ingredient handling systems and equipment. Shick designs, manufactures, installs and services systems for customers primarily in the baking industry. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, Shick has approximately 165 employees located in Missouri and Singapore.



Global Vehicle Systems, located in Tilbury, Ontario, provides automotive and non-automotive parts production from single cells to complete line automation. They offer plastics and metal tooling and assembly, interior trim module gauges and fixtures and the finest and most complete fuel tank assembly systems.



Air-x-hemphill (AXH) combines more than 40 years of experience and leadership in the air-cooled heat exchanger industry. This fast-growing company went from zero to 120 employees in less than six months, located at their corporate office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and their plant in Claremore, Oklahoma. To cope with this explosive growth, AXH needed ERP software to support their engineer-to-order business. After an extensive search, AXH selected Encompix.



Komline-Sanderson, located in Peapack, New Jersey, builds equipment that is used in industrial and municipal plants for process/production filtration, indirect heat transfer, sludge and biosolids processing, wastewater clarification, and dry scrubbing of off-gas. Komline-Sanderson sees the Encompix CRM module as a key component to improve their estimating and sales process. The implementation is scheduled to be completed first quarter 2006.



Pattern Equipment & Prototype (PEP) in Windsor, Ontario, is a division of Tooling & Equipment International (TEI), Livonia, Michigan. TEI is a leader in Design, Engineering and Manufacturing of Tooling, Prototype, Pre-Production and Mass Production Equipment for the Metal Casting Industry.



Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing.



