Regional Industrial Business Journals Announce Leading Manufacturing Journalist TR Cutler as Q & A Columnist

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2005 -- David N. Zaluski, President, The Manufacturers Group Inc., publisher of the nationally recognized Manufacturing & Technology publication announced that the leading manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, will provide a monthly Q & A column.



Thomas R. Cutler is the President and CEO, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based TR Cutler, Inc., www.trcutlerinc.com. Cutler is the founder of the Manufacturing Media Consortium of 2000 journalists writing about trends in manufacturing. Cutler is the lead spokesperson for the ETO Institute. Cutler is the author of the Manufacturers' Public Relations and Media Guide and a frequently published author within the manufacturing sector, authoring than 200 feature articles annually. Questions and Answers will run the gamut of topics, from Lean to Marketing to Internet traffic to unlimited issues facing manufacturers today.



Manufacturing professionals should submit questions and Cutler (with the help of many industry experts) will provide timely responses and informative answers. Cutler should be contacted via email at trcutler@trcutlerinc.com.



Manufacturing & Technology's monthly print readership exceeds 94,500 company presidents and vice presidents, managers, engineering, buyers, maintenance, safety personnel and others. The industrial publication primarily targets tier two and tier three manufacturing companies. The subscribing company profile typically has 10 to 300 employees and includes upper management, plant managers, design, engineering, purchasing personnel, and others.



Manufacturing & Technology reaches customers and prospects throughout Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio, and is an important source for news in technology and manufacturing. The Manufacturers Group Inc., the parent company of the publication, is a diversified media company providing authoritative print and online media.



