Rapid Diver™ Unveiled at Scuba Show

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2005 -- One of the highlights at the Dive Equipment Marketing Association (DEMA) was the RAPID DIVER system. DEMA Show 2005 is the only international trade event for the diving, action water sports and adventure travel industries.



The RAPID DIVER™ system met with great enthusiasm from active divers who greatly appreciated the light weight and versatility. “This is a great opportunity for us to show the Rapid Diver to the rest of the diving industry” said Aquaturis President, Christopher De Felice. The Rapid Diver™ has been in development over the past few years and is already making waves in the military and public safety dive agencies.



RAPID DIVER™ is a lightweight, all-inclusive scuba system that mates a tank, regulator and buoyancy module to a universal-fit, load-bearing harness. It was created in response to public safety and military needs for a compact, versatile and easily deployed scuba system. Mission requirements called for a system that could be stored in a small space, donned and activated quickly, and worn in situations such as helicopter and boat operations in which conventional scuba gear would prove too cumbersome and restrictive. Comfort was also of great importance, as some operations would require the user to wear the gear for extended periods of time while engaged in complex, task-loaded missions. For more information go to RAPIDIVER.COM.

