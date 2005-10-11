Me On a Pumpkin Announces Release of Version 2.0

Olathe, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2005 -- Carving Technologies, LLC, licensee of” Me On A Pumpkin” announced today the release of “Me On A Pumpkin” Version 2.0, a complete rebuild of Version 1.x.



Me on A Pumpkin, which is downloadable at the company’s web site (www.meonapumpkin.com), develops pumpkin carving stencils for Halloween from personal photographs or digital images. Shawn Evans, Chief Technology Officer for Carving Technologies said “After six years and thousands of copies sold we decided to completely rebuilt MOAP from the ground up.”



The new “Me On A Pumpkin” is built on a .NET framework. Sarah Beise (www.beisepierce.com) a well known children’s Illustrator developed the artwork surrounding the work palate.



“Our newest version incorporates all of the suggestions our customers have submitted to us, over the past six years, to improve “Me On A Pumpkin,” said Larry Welch, Carving Technologies, Marketing Director. The newest version allows the user to toggle on or off the dots along the stencil edge, as well as the actual guidelines of the stencil. It produces a stencil that can be used by pumpkin carvers as well as pumpkin shavers.



The software retails for $21.95 and includes a process Carving Technologies call “morphing’ which allows the user to exaggerate or enhance the facial features of a carving subject. An example of this can be seen at the company’s website.

