Yoga Ma Baby Ga DVD Gets Distributors and Makes LA Times

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2005 -- As stated in the Los Angeles Times Calendar Weekend With The Kids section, “This 55-minute yoga routine, designed for new moms and their babies, combines yoga instruction with quiet music and a peaceful montage...”. In addition to earning top billing on page E21, “Yoga Ma Baby Ga” has also been recently picked up by domestic distributor Tapeworm Video Distributors and is reped internationally by Darren Capik at Brand Media.



Times Staff Writer Lynne Heffley continues, “… of real-life images of the ocean, waterfalls and lakes, butterflies, flowers, undersea life, colorful toys, lions, kittens, puppies and tots”, describing the enriching images this unique DVD offers little ones while it simultaneously provides new moms with a complete 55-minute postnatal workout. The unique picture-in-picture format offers what no other exercise video does: a way to work out at home with your baby by your side. Furthermore, “the DVD can be played in three ways: the workout for mom only, images only, or images and workout combined.”



Debuted in November of 2004, this original Parents Choice Awarded DVD is now available domestically through rep Connie Figgins at Tapeworm (661-257-4904) and internationally via Darren Capik at Brand Media Partners, LLC (310-338-3010).



