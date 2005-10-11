Virtual Professionals and Small Business Owners: October 2005 Accent Newsletter Now Online

Augusta, Georgia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2005 -- The Accent News Group (http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com) is now publishing Accent, a new electronic magazine dedicated to helping small businesses survive — and thrive — in the current world economy. Accent’s mission is simple but challenging: to deliver information, resources and solutions that will enable virtual professionals and small business owners to excel in today’s marketplace.



The October 2005 issue of Accent is now available at http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com. This edition is packed with nine pages on technology — what it is, where it's going, and how you can get the most out of it. You'll find practical, hands-on information about:



• The future of technology

• Blogging

• MS Office Online

• CDs as storage media

• Open Source software

• E-mail organization

• Lost file retrieval

• Flash drive possibilities



Go to http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com to download your free issue in PDF. You won't be disappointed.



While you’re visiting the website, be sure to check out the “Archives” section for the August and September issues. We don’t want you to miss a thing! And don’t forget to subscribe to Accent so future editions come straight to your inbox. Subscriptions are free, and your e-mail address will never be shared.



Next month the Accent News Team will be exploring customer service, that all-important topic that keeps our businesses profitable and professional. You'll find articles on quality control, customer information management, a blogger's take on customer service, an interview with a client care specialist, and a compilation of customer service strategies gathered from VAs just like you.



Accent was developed by the Accent News Group, a newly formed network of virtual professionals and small business owners that volunteers its expertise to help other business owners succeed. Because members want to be an independent, informed voice for small business, the Accent News Group is not affiliated with any company or organization.



Current members of the Accent news team are



Editor: Evalyn (Evy) Williams, Brochures by Design.com (http://www.BrochuresByDesign.com)

Assistant Editor: Dawn Mills Fowler, Your Home Office (http://www.virtual-assistant.us/)

Technical Writer: Tom Lamm, Osage Enterprises (http://www.osageinc.com)

Writer: Ramona Goutiere, Goutiere Professional Business Services (http://www.GetGPBS.com)



Their specialties include professional writing, desktop publishing, Internet marketing, website development and administration, cross cultural training, international security, administrative support services and nonprofit management.



Editor Evy Williams says, “We’ve got a talented bunch working to bring the latest news in the world of business. We’re professionals working in our own home-based offices trying to eke out a living with whatever resources we can acquire. And that’s part of the reason we decided to publish this newsletter, to provide another source for the latest developments in the business world.”



