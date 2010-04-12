Bret Bevis Promoted to Managing Director of Predictive Service Asia

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2010 -- Predictive Service, LLC, a global leader in providing Predictive Maintenance (PdM), Condition Based Maintenance (CbM), Reliability Engineering and education services, today announced the promotion of Bret Bevis to Managing Director of Predictive Service Asia. In his new role, Bevis will develop an overall business strategy, oversee company operations and develop strategic business relationships in the rapidly growing Asian market from Predictive Service’s Hong Kong office.



Prior to his promotion, Bevis served as Corporate Development Manager for Predictive Service in its Cleveland-based headquarters. Prior to joining the firm in 2005, Bevis was the President of Outlook Financial Services. He has worked at both large public corporations and small entrepreneurial firms in his 30 year professional career, serving in a variety of sales and marketing, financial and operations positions.



“After nearly five years of being a part of Predictive Service’s sales team and coordinator of our Canadian operations, Bret Bevis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and the management skills to be very successful in expanding our Asian operations. We are very excited that he has accepted the position and challenges that come along with relocating to Asia,” said Don Frankel, President of Predictive Service.



A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Bevis holds both a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration degree from Cleveland State University. He is also a Certified Maintenance and Reliability Professional (CMRP).



About Predictive Service

Predictive Service is a leader in providing managed predictive services across the country and around the world. Predictive Service helps multi-location, multi-national clients keep their facilities operating reliably, safely and efficiently. By inspecting essential facility systems, including electrical, mechanical, process, roofing, and structural systems on a scheduled basis, critical issues are identified before costly failures occur. ViewPoint®, Predictive Service’s patented web-based software system allows clients to access information about facilities, essential infrastructure systems, and individual assets from anywhere, anytime.

