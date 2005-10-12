ERP Software by Encompix Shows Enerfab 3 Month Implementation

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2005 -- ENERFAB is a leading process solution firm with design and build capabilities serving the process industries including chemical, food and beverage, mining, pharmaceutical, power generation, and pulp and paper. ENERFAB has over 2,600 employees in 10 locations. After a three-month implementation, ENERFAB went live with Encompix, the nation's leading ETO (Engineer-to-Order) ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) System. Moving from a "green screen" system to Encompix was a big change for the Sharonville, Ohio, firm. "We were very impressed with the inventory and purchasing functionality and by eliminating duplicate data entry we have cut our purchasing time by half," said Dave Lutz, IT Director.



ENERFAB plans to increase its use of Encompix. "We are looking at expanding our use of Encompix into other areas of the business and are planning to bring on our Spare Parts Division in a couple of months."



According to TR Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), "This ENERFAB implementation is indicative of the type of efficiency process many ETO manufacturers are completing to stay competitive in a global economy."



Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



