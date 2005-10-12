Robert Welch University Appoints New Executive Director and Full Professor



Appleton, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2005 Robert Welch University (www.robertwelchuniversity.org), a new online university headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, appointed Dr. Lisa St. Louis Executive Director and Full Professor. The appointment, which is subject to the approval of the Board of Trustees of Robert Welch University, is effective immediately. Dr. St. Louis, a native of Toronto, Canada, graduated with a PhD in Latin literature from the University of Ottawa in 2001, a Master of Studies degree in Latin from Corpus Christi College, Oxford in 1993 and an Honours B.A. in Classics from Trinity College, University of Toronto in 1992. Dr. St. Louis has previously held teaching positions at the University of Ottawa, Acadia University, Nipissing University and Wilfrid Laurier University.



As Adjunct Professor at Robert Welch University, she created the university's online classical language offering with courses in Latin and Ancient Greek. The courses were prepared within the university's world-class, interactive learning environment which is based on the Moodle (www.moodle.org) open source learning management system. In addition to her duties as Executive Director, Dr. St. Louis will hold an academic appointment at the rank of Full Professor and be responsible for the expansion of the classical studies curriculum and instruction at all levels.



Dr. St. Louis is the author of several published articles, has received numerous research grants and awards, and is a frequent presenter at scholarly conferences. She is keenly interested in the use of technology in higher education and the exciting possibilities of online instruction and looks forward to the challenging task of building a new online university program.



