New Employment Web Site – Latinohire.com - Free and Easy

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2005 -- Latinohire.com is a new bilingual free employment service dedicated to providing businesses and households in Florida (California) with a direct connection to the Hispanic blue-collar and service workforces. Employers can post open positions at no cost – with free translation service from English to Spanish. Potential employees can also search and apply to listed jobs for free. Latinohire.com is poised to become the #1 Hispanic employment source in the nation. The service provides employers with free recruitment and a seamless technology solution - giving them a direct link to “non-professional” workers - while simultaneously allowing potential employees to enjoy “job liquidity” by providing a substantial increase in their employment visibility with a larger number of prospective employers.



In approximately 20 seconds, employers can post for free an online job description using an extensive list of templates. The posting is then automatically translated into Spanish. Once the postings are translated, job seekers may search the listings for free by either “State” or “Job Type.” For job seekers lacking Internet access – Latinohire.com content is duplicated in the widely distributed free newspaper titled “Buena Chamba.” The newspaper is presently distributed in New York – and will follow in Florida and California in 4th quarter 2005. Sample job categories offered on Latino.com: Buena Chamba include auto-related, construction, domestic help, driver/delivery, factory/warehouse, handyman/odd jobs, office, restaurant/catering, retail/shops, and healthcare.



“Small to medium-sized businesses have been offering creative recruitment incentives and bonuses when they should be examining our free service,” said Eli Portnoy, CEO and founder of Latino Hire. “Latinohire.com has eliminated traditional supplemental recruitment agency usage by 90% for most businesses in Florida and California, while saving the job seeker approximately $150.00 to $500.00 by eliminating costly agency fees. There is no capital expenditure, no IT cost, no new hardware or software associated with using Latinohire.com. Dealing with staffing agencies – whether for the Hispanic job seeker or the employer – requires numerous phone calls, a lot of stress waiting for call backs, language barriers, and ultimately wasted time and money. Latinohire.com is a far more organized and cost-effective method of hiring staff – it’s a one-stop shop.”



New York City-based Latinohire.com is the flagship product of Emerging Demographics, Inc. The company was founded by visionary entrepreneur Eli Portnoy who was born in Mexico City and came to the U.S. to attend the University of Pennsylvania. For more information visit www.latinohire.com



