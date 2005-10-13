Air Cooler Manufacturers Goes With Encompix ERP Software

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2005 -- After an extensive search, AXH selected Encompix ERP Software. Air-x-hemphill (AXH) combines more than 40 years of experience and leadership in the air-cooled heat exchanger industry. This fast-growing company went form zero to 120 employees in less than six months, located at their corporate office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and their plant in Claremore, Oklahoma.



The company encompasses the entire spectrum of air-coolers from initial thermal design and application through mechanical engineering, design drafting, project management with a focus on quality. They provide a complete line of air-cooled heat exchangers in a wide range of sizes and models to fit virtually every application requirement in the industry. To cope with this explosive growth AXH needed ERP software to support their engineer-to-order business.



Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



According to TR Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), "The AXH implementation is indicative of the type of efficiency lean manufacturing processes many ETO manufacturers are completing to stay competitive in a global economy."



