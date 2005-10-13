Top Manufacturing Journalist Shares the Wealth

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2005 -- After graduation, the scholars will be given an opportunity to continue their journalism careers as freelance contributor for TR Cutler, Inc. The scholarships are intended for students with an interest in the manufacturing sector. The deadline for submitting scholarship applications is January 6, 2006. The selected TR Cutler Manufacturing Journalist will be given an opportunity to co-author numerous journalism features throughout the year and build a published portfolio prior to graduation. Thomas R. Cutler has built the Manufacturing Media Consortium that includes more than 2000 journalists covering the manufacturing sector. The scholar is chosen for his or her interest in journalism pertaining to the manufacturing sector; the scholarship is for $2,500. Each year, TR Cutler, Inc., (www.trcutlerinc.com), the nation's largest manufacturing marketing and public relations firm offers one college scholarship to an outstanding journalism major of an accredited college or university.



TR Cutler, Inc. was founded by Thomas R. Cutler in 1999. Cutler maintains extraordinary relationships with clients, journalists, editors, trendsetters, and key business leaders worldwide and has become a key resource for those writing about the manufacturing sector.



Cutler founded the Manufacturing Media Consortium™ in the same year. This is a group of more than 1800 journalists worldwide writing about trends, data, case studies, profiles, and features in the manufacturing and industrial sector. Cutler worked with hundreds of media outlets to expand the coverage and importance of the manufacturing media coverage.



Cutler has authored more than 1000 articles for a wide range of manufacturing periodicals, industrial publications, and business journals including most of the leading monthly trade publications.



