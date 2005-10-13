BusinessOnLine Enters Strategic Alliance with TR Cutler, Inc.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2005 -- BusinessOnLine (www.BusinessOL.com) with 10 years experience and over 400 manufacturing clients has driven results for more industrial manufacturing Web sites than any other Internet Marketing firm has. BOL recognizes the best web site without strong traffic will not produce the desired results.



For this reason, the PR firm of record for Business On-Line, Blue Horse & Trumpet (www.bhandt.com) has developed a special strategic alliance with the leading manufacturing publicity firm, TR Cutler, Inc. (www.trcutlerinc.com.)



TR Cutler, Inc. created the Manufacturing Media Blitz™ program, which allows manufacturers to aggressively inform the media (in a 90 day concentrated period) resulting in massive web presence and traffic to manufacturing web sites.



TR Cutler, Inc. authors and distributes 45 press releases in a 90 day period to literally thousands of media resources. Cutler's team also founded the Manufacturing Media Consortium, which consists of more than 2000 journalists writing about trends and data in the manufacturing sector.



"We feel this is a great foot in the door to test the waters of PR for BOL's clients," noted Aaron Kahlow, President of BOL. "We have negotiated with TR Cutler, Inc. to provide the most favorable pricing for the Manufacturing Media Blitz and believe in the program." According to Todd Backus of BHandT, "We believe manufacturing web sites require maximum web traffic and the Manufacturing Media Blitz is a cost-effective and wise way to proceed and inform the media."



According to Thomas R. Cutler, "It's important that we understand a manufacturer's goals and objectives, the Manufacturing Media Blitz is not for everyone. When it's a good fit, there is nothing more effective."



TR Cutler,Inc.

http://www.trcutlerinc.com

Thomas Cutler

954-486-7562





