Data Entry added to portfolio of outsourcing services by International Commerce Alliance Corp

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2005 -- International Commerce Alliance Corp, a high quality provider of business process outsourcing services for various industries, today announced the addition of Data Entry to its service portfolio. International Commerce Alliance Corp offers strategic outsourcing services to a variety of industries. The company’s data entry services enable businesses to reduce their costs by 50% and impact their bottom line, simultaneously increasing service and quality.



By a combination of onshore and offshore model the company’s data entry services can decrease data entry costs of business organizations by up to 50%. This saving not only increases the bottom line of these organizations but also trickles down to the consumer to reduce their prices.



The services are provided out of the company’s operations center in India. The highly trained and motivated staff provides high quality data entry services to its clients. In addition to the quality and cost savings, time difference is an added advantage. The work gets done during night in the U.S. This translates to quicker turnaround time to get the job completed.



A comprehensive security process and strict compliance program ensures the security and privacy of the client’s information. The company has data entry experience in the following industries education, research, manufacturing, publishers, direct marketing, transportation and so on.



“We serve as an extension of our customer’s organization. Our high quality data entry service with guaranteed quality and reduced costs offers a win-win situation for the business organizations” said the CEO of International Commerce Alliance.



About International Commerce Alliance

International Commerce Alliance Corp, a Pennsylvania corporation, is a high quality outsourcing service provider with headquarters in the U.S., and branches in U.K. and India. An onsite/offshore allows the company to offer their data entry services at 40% to 50% lesser than the existing operations. Go to www.intnlcommerce.com to find more about the company’s data entry services.

