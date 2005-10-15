uCertify announces the release date for new Exam Simulation on MCDST (70-271) Certification

Union City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2005 -- uCertify, a premier provider of IT Certification Exam Preparation Solutions, today announced the pre-release of Exam Simulation PrepKit for Exam 70-271 for MCDST certification. The full version will be released on November 05, 2005. The company has offered 50% Pre-release discount on the PrepKit. Customers can pre-order this PrepKit for only US$39.99 and save US$40.00.



The Microsoft Certified Desktop Support Technician (MCDST) certification validates the candidates’ skills to successfully support and troubleshoot desktop environments running on the Microsoft Windows XP operating system.



The Exam 70-271 is a core requirement for the MCDST certification, which measures the aspirants’ abilities to resolve end-user incident requests by configuring and troubleshooting the Microsoft Windows XP operating system. The exam earns the professionals with the Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) status as well.



uCertify Exam Simulation PrepKit for exam 70-271 is authored by highly experienced and certified professionals, providing the certification candidates a complete coverage of exam objectives with extremely realistic Practice Tests, detailed Performance Reviews, and comprehensive study notes as well as detailed explanations to the most tricky questions.



“This new PrepKit along with our PrepKit for Exam 70-272 will provide a complete preparation solution for the MCDST certification. The questions provided in the PrepKit are challenging and their explanation revolves around basic concept such as How, When and why. Once you fully understand the key concepts behind the technology, it's easier to excel in the exam." Says David J, Product Manager, uCertify.



The new PrepKit consists of 3 simulation tests containing 175 questions (including quiz) supported with a wide range of study notes. It also includes new fully interactive pop quiz to make learning the key concepts easier. The contents and the questions are based on the latest pattern of the actual exam and provide the best-suited simulated environment.



The Exam Simulation PrepKit has been packed with unique features, which include Technical Articles, Tips and Tricks, Things to Practice, and How Tos. This latest PrepKit has also been equipped with Diagnostic and Adaptive testing, along with the simulation tests in two modes, namely Learn Mode and Test Mode.



The company guarantees full return of the money if for any reason a student is unable to pass the exam in a single attempt.



More information and a free downloadable version are available at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Microsoft/70-271.html



About uCertify



uCertify (founded in 1996) specializes in the development of e-learning systems and methodologies for the IT industry. uCertify offers Exam Preparation Solutions for the certification exams of Microsoft, CIW, CompTIA, Oracle, Sun and other leading vendors. The uCertify Exam Simulation PrepKits are developed after extensive research, which help the candidates in preparing not only for their certification exams but also for their future career in the IT industry.



Learn more about uCertify: http://www.ucertify.com/about/about.html



