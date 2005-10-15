Holistic Health Pioneer, Donna Eden Visits Irvine to Offer Workshops on the Basics of Alternative Medicine

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2005 -- For more than twenty-five years, author and holistic health pioneer, Donna Eden, has taught hundreds of self-empowering, alternative health workshops throughout the world that have been attended by more than 50,000 participants. Her alternative health book, Energy Medicine, is user-friendly and is a best-seller that has been translated into a dozen languages. Eden is widely referenced in the alternative health literature, and many of her workshop attendees include physicians, nurses, and other mainstream health professionals. According to Caroline Myss, “The contribution Donna Eden has made will stand as one of the backbone studies as we lay a sound foundation for the field of holistic medicine.”



“Energy Medicine,” says Eden’s co-author, collaborator, and husband, clinical psychologist Dr. David Feinstein, “gives you tools you will use for the rest of your life. Not only will these tools help you feel more energized, they come at physical and emotional problems from a different direction, and they often work where traditional treatments have failed. Energy medicine is both a complement to conventional medical treatment and a complete system for self-care. By keeping your energies balanced, you increase your vitality, effectiveness, and joy in life.”



Donna Eden and David Feinstein will be visiting Irvine in November to offer two local workshops sponsored by The Conference Works!



November 11-12, 2005

Workshop: Come Alive! The Healing Tools of Energy Medicine

with Donna Eden and David Feinstein

Time: Friday 7-10 p.m. and Saturday 9a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: $235 by November 4, or $255 at the door.



November 13, 2005

Workshop: Simple Steps for Lasting Change -The Promise of Energy Psychology

Time: Sunday Only, 9 a.m-1p.m.

Cost: $95 as an addition or $125 alone.



For more information or to register at either workshop:

The ConferenceWorks! Phone: (866) 512-7166 Website: www.ConferenceWorks.com



Donna Eden is a wise and joyful personality who has presented at the University of Arizona, Nova Southeastern University, Oregon State University, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Esalen Institute, Omega Institute, and at many other prestigious locations. Hundreds of nurses, psychotherapists, and other professionals have received continuing education credit for her classes. Every year, more and more hospitals, physicians, and nurses are adapting her approach toward holistic health care. Website: www.Innersource.net



Co-presenter, David Feinstein, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist who serves as the national director of the Energy Medicine Institute. Author of 7 books and over 50 professional papers, he has taught at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Antioch College. An invited contributor to the American Psychological Association’s Encyclopedia of Psychology, his multi-media Energy Psychology Interactive was a recipient of the “Outstanding Contribution Award” from the Association for Comprehensive Energy Psychology. Website: www.Innersource.net



