Tellas: the first ISP to launch an online Music Store via mpGreek.com Music Service

New York, NY & Athens Greece -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2005 -- Tellas announced today that it will provide digital downloads through its new “Tellas Music Store” in cooperation with mpGreek.com which is owned by Greased Networks, the global leader in Greek digital music services. The new service enables the Legal download of Greek music and Greek Ringtones, securely and easily, at low prices and at the convenience of the user’s home.



“Tellas Music Store” is a completely fresh as to web-design, structure and content music service available at http://music.tellas.gr. It is user-friendly, pleasant, bilingual, easy in access and surfing and continuously updated with the latest hits of Greek music releases.



Tellas is the first ISP to offer the opportunity to all Internet users in Greece to purchase and download thousands of tracks from an extensive digital catalogue of titles from Greek repertoire. “Tellas Music Store” online visitors have now the convenience to choose from more than 75.000 tracks and to download single tracks or complete albums. To enable security and support for the “Tellas Music Store”, mpGreek uses Microsoft’s digital rights management (DRM) software.



Mr. Antonis Tzortzakakis, Marketing Manager of Tellas, commented: "The new «Tellas Music Store» serves perfectly the philosophy of Tellas for innovation and value added services, not only for our ADSL subscribers but for all internet users, in order to spread Internet use in the most friendly, legal and safe way for users. This is the first step that Tellas makes towards the new broadband era that will mark the advantages of broadband services’’. In the coming months, we will continue to add music and content to "Tellas Music Store" and offer users more choice and other innovative features”.



Alex Kombogiannis, Director of mpGreek, added: “mpGreek’s extensive catalogue of Greek music as well as its secure platform combined with Tellas’ high speed bundle of services opens the path to Greek users for using legal means into acquiring music. Additionally “It’s also a great example of how mpGreek’s digital media platform and Tellas’ leading Telecom network can offer a complementary service that directly serves the needs of the emerging broadband user in Greece. ”



For further information on "Tellas Music Store", those interested can visit music.tellas.gr or Tellas site www.tellas.gr .



About Tellas

Tellas SA is owned 100% by `Wind–PPC Holding N.V.`, in which `PPC Telecommunications S.A.` participates with 50% (minus 1 share) and `Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA` participates with 50% (plus 1 share). Tellas provides integrated telecommunications services to the Greek market, such as Fixed Telephony Services, Internet Access Services, as well as Broadband Services. Further information about Tellas can be found on the company’s website www.tellas.gr



About Greased Networks, Inc

Greased Networks is a leading technology firm at the forefront of Greek music downloads. mpGreek has long been recognized as one of the largest providers of Greek digital music content in addition to being one of the largest Greek online music stores over all. Founded in August 2003, Greased Networks Inc manages the software and systems that cover all aspects of music content aggregation and delivery, including content acquisition, media storage, secure delivery, digital rights management and customer billing, to ensure that all rights holders are fairly compensated for their work. Further information about Greased Networks can be found on the company’s website www.mpGreek.com



