ERP Software to Help ETO Manufacturers Profiled by TR Cutler in Quality Digest

Cincinnati, Ohio -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2005 -- According to Cutler, the author of the feature article, "In repetitive manufacturing you can apply Statistical Process Control (SPC) techniques to purchased components and manufacturing quality as well as scrap and yield. Statistical analysis is acceptable if a company is mass purchasing or mass manufacturing the same product to the same standards every time. The essence of ETO is building a unique complex product every time. There may be components that are common from one machine to another, but not in the same quantity as a repetitive manufacturer." Cutler profiles several Encompix ERP clients in the feature article. The September issue of Quality Insider produced by Quality Digest online profiles Engineer-to-Order manufacturing and a rundown of its different set of quality standards and tools.



The feature article can be found at www.trcutlerinc.com. In the increasingly competitive world of engineer-to-order and project-based manufacturing, companies have to operate at maximum efficiency to compete with not only domestic, but also the growing number of overseas competitors. The companies that will thrive in this environment are those that are continually looking for improvement.



Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



Thomas R. Cutler, President & CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based TR Cutler, Inc. (www.trcutlerinc.com), is the nation's leading manufacturing journalist. Cutler is the founder of the Manufacturing Media Consortium of 2000 journalists writing about trends in manufacturing. Cutler is the lead spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org). Cutler is also the author of the Manufacturer's Public Relations and Media Guide. Cutler is a frequently published author within the manufacturing sector, more than 200 feature articles annually.

