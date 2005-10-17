Encompix ERP Software Winning Canadian Accounts

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2005 -- Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



As a growing company, GVS needed an integrated system to replace QuickBooks and other manual and non-integrated systems. As always, references played a big part with GVS talking with other Encompix Canadian customers Reko International and Systematix. GVS plans to go live with the financial modules by the end of this year.



Located in Tilbury, Ontario, Global Vehicle Systems (GVS) provides automotive and non-automotive parts production from single cells to complete line automation. They offer plastics and metal tooling and assembly, interior trim module gauges and fixtures and the finest and most complete fuel tank assembly systems.



Typical results for Encompix ETO manufacturers include:



• Reduction in costs by 30%

• Increased margin by 10-25%

• 100% revenue growth with little additional indirect cost

• Improved change control resulted in $250,000 in additional revenue

• Reduced delivery cycle times by 40%

• Greater visibility and control over project costs

• Reduced costs in one department by 50%

• Accounting month-end closing time halved

• Elimination of non-value added activities resulting in savings of over $100,000 per year

• Win profitable business in new markets



According to TR Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), "The Global Vehicle Systems' implementation is indicative of an efficient lean manufacturing process which many ETO manufacturers are utilizing to stay competitive in a global economy."



