Best of Lean Electronic Supply Chain Practices, e-Kanban with Datacraft Solutions

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2005 -- According to Matthew Marotta, President of Datacraft Solutions, "If American manufacturers labor costs were free, administrative costs would still make them the high cost competitor." Joining Marotta at the AME Boston 2005 Annual Conference is Kevin Sumstine, former director of Corporate Purchasing, Planning, and Logistics for dj Orthopedics. The two Lean manufacturing leaders will address, "Best of Breed Lean Electronic Supply Chain Best Practices."



This presentation will highlight the latest technology for utilizing electronic kanban within the factory floor as well as with customers and suppliers. Electronic kanban systems combined with unique scheduling tools, dramatically reduces inventory levels, increases turns, enhances supplier/customer relationships and improves the accuracy of manufacturing schedules. This presentation focuses on implementations of these systems at a number of lean and non-lean companies and will show the dramatic results obtained.



Datacraft Solutions' mission is to be the Lean Manufacturer's indispensable partner in building trusted and efficient inventory replenishment networks. Marotta clearly states, "Where the right amount of defect free product is delivered to the right place at the right time in the right quantity at the lowest possible cost."



The Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) is facilitating communities of like minded companies who are dedicated to implementing Best Practices within their Kanban / Consumption based replenishment process. Datacraft Solutions provides a best of breed kanban automation system via the web with services focused around Kiazen events that enable our partners of all sizes to gain a global competitive advantage when implementing a mission critical process within their organization.



Sumstine has a professional experience has been in Manufacturing, Purchasing and Planning functions within both Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industries. He has had responsibilities for Continuous Improvement Programs targeting operational improvement activities, company-wide cost savings programs and supply chain management enhancements.



