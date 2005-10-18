Quincy Real Estate Agent Mike Cheney Partners With Realtytimes For Up To Date Market Conditions Reports

Quincy, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2005 -- Mike Cheney, an innovative real estate agent has partnered with leading real estate website, RealtyTimes, to provide his customers with market conditions reports and real time news feeds. Mike Cheney is the owner of popular website http://www.MikeCheneyHomes.com, a real time, real estate website that provides users with MLS Listings, up to date mortgage information, school and neighborhood reports for Quincy, MA and all of the South Shore areas.



Mike Cheney, has an aggressive marketing plan for all of his listings and decided to turn those efforts to reach clients interested in learning about the real estate market conditions in different areas. Mike Cheney commented, “I am an active member on Realtor.com, which allows me to provide additional services to my clients, however I wanted to also provide my first hand knowledge on the market to consumers that are researching cities in Massachusetts.” Market conditions reports provided by partners of RealtyTimes.com are listed on Realtor.com, the number one real estate website. Mike Cheney saw that there was a need in his current and future clients to have up to date market condition reports available. “With the latest discussion on the housing bubble bursting, I believe this information will help soothe both buyers and sellers,” Cheney added.



About Mike Cheney



Mike Cheney, (http://www.MikeCheneyHomes.com) a lifelong Quincy resident, is a member of the National Association of Realtors and the South Shore Association of Realtors. He has gained a great presence on www.Realtor.com by providing clients with enhanced listings, which gain over ten times as much traffic as regular listings. He has been a consecutive top producer and has received Master’s Ruby Awards for 2003 and 2004.



Mike Cheney, a Century 21 Abigail Adams agent strives to provide 100% professional quality service to all of his current and future clients. Most of his business has come from repeat clients and referrals. Mike Cheney always goes that extra step for his clients and this partnership is just another POINT OF DIFFERENCE. Mike Cheney services Quincy, Weymouth, Braintree, Milton and surrounding South Shore areas.

