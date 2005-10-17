Unifying Black People through the Theory of Six Degrees of Separation

Washington, DC. -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2005 -- SixDegreesBlack.com is a "Black" oriented social networking website built on the concept of "Six Degrees of Separation" which is the theory that anyone on Earth can be connected to any other person on Earth through a chain of people that has no more than five links. People have better luck finding jobs, dates or business contacts among friends — and their friends' friends. It is perhaps true that the enemy of my enemy is my friend, but it is not clear that the friend of my friend is a friend of mine. The connections are already present, SixDegreesBlack.com makes them visible.



Launched on October 15, 2005 to coincide with the Millions More Movement, Six Degree Black’s mission is to unify Black people across the globe into a single family by allowing them to strengthen and grow their professional, business and social networks.



Founded by Tharwat Abdul-Malik, an entrepreneur who saw an opportunity to help and give something back to the community stating, “We want to remove some of the complications confronted when trying to find a job, locate an apartment, find a date or get a good deal.” He also adds, “I hope that by exposing the links between all of us, Black individuals will see themselves as a people, as a collective, and not just as individuals; encouraging us to share our resources and to help and support each other.”



When you visit www.sixdegreesblack.com, you will have many options to connect with others in ways such as; classified ads, clubs, message boards, photo posting, blogs, events and so much more. The registration is quick and easy and best of all it's free! This is truly a unique website dedicated to unite the black community throughout the world.



For more information or to join the website, please visit http://www.sixdegreesblack.com or contact us via email at inbox@sixdegreesblack.com.

